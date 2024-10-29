Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Evogene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVGN

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Evogene has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.