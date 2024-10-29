Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXAS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

