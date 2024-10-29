ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-$1.835 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 838,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,574. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

