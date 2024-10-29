Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,542.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,282,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,079,000 after buying an additional 171,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 522,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.