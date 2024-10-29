Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $32.75 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. WESCO International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $32,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in WESCO International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,021. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.05 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.91.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $522.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.86.

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

