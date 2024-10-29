Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.45. 649,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,132. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.60 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.81 and a 200 day moving average of $208.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

