Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.510- EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RACE opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $298.53 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.83 and its 200 day moving average is $438.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

