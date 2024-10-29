Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.510- EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ferrari Trading Up 1.2 %
RACE opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $298.53 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.83 and its 200 day moving average is $438.33.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
