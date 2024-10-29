Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $1.33

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $143.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00036936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

