FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in October

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,274,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 1,621,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 598.6 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of FBBPF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 1,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
About FIBRA Prologis
