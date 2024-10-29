FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in October

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,274,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 1,621,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 598.6 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of FBBPF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 1,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

About FIBRA Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.