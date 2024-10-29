Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $14.91 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.30. 790,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,992. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

