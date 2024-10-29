Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.15. 1,571,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.