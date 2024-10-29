Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.