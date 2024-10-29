Financial Analysis: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -54.79% -50.37% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and I-Mab”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 605.07 -$9.81 million ($0.37) -10.73 I-Mab $3.89 million 24.91 -$206.44 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anixa Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than I-Mab.

29.1% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of I-Mab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I-Mab has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anixa Biosciences and I-Mab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 1 3.50 I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00

Anixa Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.32%. I-Mab has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 572.27%. Given I-Mab’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Summary

I-Mab beats Anixa Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors. The company is also evaluating opportunities to develop Lemzoparlimab, a fully human CD47 monoclonal antibody for cancer immunotherapy. It has strategic licensing agreement with Ferring International Center SA to research, develop, make, have made, import, use, sell and offer to sell FE301, an interleukin-6 inhibitor. The company has clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody givastomig in combination with nivolumab and chemotherapy for the treatment of gastric and esophageal cancer. I-Mab was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

