Financial Review: Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) vs. Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Coppernico Metals has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coppernico Metals and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coppernico Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taseko Mines has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.84%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Coppernico Metals.

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coppernico Metals and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coppernico Metals 7.31% -8.02% -3.71% Taseko Mines 13.07% 18.82% 4.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coppernico Metals and Taseko Mines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coppernico Metals $231.89 million 0.28 $24.58 million $0.09 3.33 Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.78 $61.28 million $0.19 12.11

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Coppernico Metals. Coppernico Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Coppernico Metals on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coppernico Metals

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. As of June 20, 2023, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

