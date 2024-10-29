Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Shares Up 6% – What’s Next?

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.
Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.
