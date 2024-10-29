First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Up 44.5% in October

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the September 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. 3,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,974. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

