First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

First Horizon has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 4,397,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,025. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FHN

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.