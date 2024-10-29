First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $220.74 and last traded at $220.73, with a volume of 20158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.69.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 44.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 38.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

