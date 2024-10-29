First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 53.1% in October

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 107,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

