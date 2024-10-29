First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 53.1% in October

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.19.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
