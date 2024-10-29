First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.96 and last traded at $143.96, with a volume of 6010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.35.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 194,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 27.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

