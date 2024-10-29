Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 1,233,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.67 million, a P/E ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVRR. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

