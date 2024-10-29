Flare 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.84 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Flare has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $707.88 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,685,841,387 coins and its circulating supply is 50,616,811,414 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,685,842,639.92015 with 50,616,811,414.172 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01377588 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,164,831.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

