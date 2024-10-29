Flare Price Hits $0.0140 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $711.05 million and $6.11 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.83 or 1.00057136 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,547.50 or 1.00044268 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,692,888,565 coins and its circulating supply is 50,619,580,060 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,685,842,639.92015 with 50,616,811,414.172 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01377588 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,164,831.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

