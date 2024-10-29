Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $701.26 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $701.26 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,685,842,102 coins and its circulating supply is 50,616,811,414 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,685,842,639.92015 with 50,616,811,414.172 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01377588 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,164,831.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

