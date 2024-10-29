Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Decreased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $4,644,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 93,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

