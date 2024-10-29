Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE FLS traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 934,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

