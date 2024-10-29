Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Ford Motor Stock Down 9.3 %

F traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,259,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,288,973. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

