Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 68,115,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 53,265,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several other brokerages have also commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

