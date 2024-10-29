Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys 400 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 303.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after acquiring an additional 872,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $206,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $392.00 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.59 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

