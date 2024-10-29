Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.