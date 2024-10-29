Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

PFE stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -365.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.