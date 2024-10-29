Fortitude Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,619,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,641,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 292,475 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVDV stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.