Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.
Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FELE opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
