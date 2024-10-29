Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.55, but opened at $93.81. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $95.08, with a volume of 22,559 shares changing hands.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,637.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

