Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $30.59.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,513.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,915 shares of company stock worth $301,603 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

