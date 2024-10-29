FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,898 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.5% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FSEP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. 14,815 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $546.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

