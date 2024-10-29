Fusionist (ACE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $85.00 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00003006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $85.00 million and $8.57 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.06271398 USD and is up 5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $8,339,114.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

