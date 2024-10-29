FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NEM opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,909,000 after acquiring an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newmont by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

