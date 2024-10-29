FY2024 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup Lowered by William Blair

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a report released on Monday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.41. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $120.85 and a twelve month high of $171.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,599.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,110 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 25.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

