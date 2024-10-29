Gannett (GCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter.

Gannett stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

