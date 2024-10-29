Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

