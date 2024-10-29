Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 419,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 76,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Geomega Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

