Geometric Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

