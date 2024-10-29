Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. Carvana accounts for 0.7% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $63,767,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $39,997,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Carvana Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $205.23 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $208.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $10,005,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,814 shares in the company, valued at $208,895,245.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $10,005,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,895,245.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 14,548 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,659,812. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,880,891 shares of company stock valued at $479,638,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.