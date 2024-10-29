German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 24.44%.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,785.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,732 shares of company stock worth $137,119 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

