Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $83.70.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

