Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,001 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447,091 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,923,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,432.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,567 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,072,238 shares of company stock worth $4,833,067,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAC opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $330.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

