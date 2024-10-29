Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $496.18 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.00 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.