Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.5 %

GIL stock opened at C$67.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$38.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, with a total value of C$48,856.60. In related news, Director Michener Chandlee purchased 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock worth $4,870,471. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

