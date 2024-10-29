Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $115.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.40. 349,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

